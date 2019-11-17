International Development News
Development News Edition

UK Conservatives: EU and non-EU immigrants will face same rules after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:03 IST
UK Conservatives: EU and non-EU immigrants will face same rules after Brexit
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives said on Sunday they would treat European Union citizens the same as immigrants from the rest of the world when free movement ends in January 2021.

Setting out details of their post-Brexit immigration policy ahead of a Dec. 12 election, the Conservatives said EU nationals would typically have to wait five years before they could access welfare payments and would have to pay a surcharge to access the health service.

"As we come out of the EU we have a new opportunity for fairness and to make sure all those who come here are treated the same. We will make our immigration system equal," Johnson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK Conservatives: No more preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives said on Sunday they would end preferential treatment for European Union migrants from January 2021 if they win an election next month.The level of immigration and concerns over the pressur...

UK Labour's Corbyn: We will not do coalition deal after Dec. 12 election

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would not form a coalition government if it fails to secure a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election. Four opinion polls published on Saturday put Labour between 10 and 17 ...

UPDATE 1-Belarus threatens to pull out of Russia integration deal over subsidy row

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.Russia has propped up its traditional ally with lo...

NUMSA plans secondary strike in S.Africa's aviation industry after SAA talks go nowhere

A union that called a strike at South African Airways said on Sunday it was consulting with workers on a secondary strike across the industry after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.This secondary strike will have the im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019