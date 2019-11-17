International Development News
Development News Edition

Tunisia's PM-designate promises to revive hope for frustrated youth, reform state firms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 22:38 IST
Tunisia's PM-designate promises to revive hope for frustrated youth, reform state firms
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tunisia's next government should focus on reforming the faltering economy and restoring hope among frustrated youth, the prime minister designate said on Sunday.

Habib Jemli faces the challenge of creating a ruling coalition in economically troubled Tunisia after the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which took most seats in last month's election, tapped him as prime minister on Friday. The birthplace of the Arab Spring, Tunisia is the only country to achieve a peaceful transition to democracy following the 2011 revolts that swept autocrats from power across North Africa and the Middle East.

But many governments since then have failed to resolve economic problems, including high inflation and unemployment that has bred discontent especially among young people. "It will be last chance for the revolutionary process," Jemli said. "Tunisians were patient enough and the youth are frustrated. It is time they can see hope and light at the end of the tunnel."

Priorities will be to combat price inflation and to improve Tunisians' living conditions and public services. Unemployment stands at about 15% due to weak growth, low investment, and high inflation of nearly 7 pct. Impatience is rising among lending institutions such as the International Monetary Fund that have helped keep Tunisia afloat and are pressing for economic reforms.

Those problems, alongside deteriorating public services and a public perception of government corruption, drove voters to reject the political establishment in the elections. Jemli, who is close to the Ennahda party, will start on Monday consultations with political parties to discuss the government program and to choose ministers. He expects this to take weeks.

Jemli served as a junior minister in the first government formed in late 2011 after the fall of autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali to a pro-democracy uprising. Ennahda also led that government. Any new government will need the support of at least two other parties to command even the minimum parliamentary majority of 109 seats needed to pass legislation.

If Jemli cannot form a government within two months, the president can ask another to try. If that fails and the deadlock persists, there will be another election. "Instead of political disputes over positions and chairs, emphasis should be placed on economic reforms including reforms of state firms facing major difficulties," Jemli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

RPT-Soccer-Record crowd sees Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in WSL derby

A record FA Womens Super League WSL crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenals Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday. Arsena...

UPDATE 2-Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry

Striking unions threatened to shut down South Africas entire aviation industry on Sunday by extending industrial action beyond state-run South African Airways.SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying th...

UPDATE 4-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the gasoline price rises that have caused nationwide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabo...

Cong releases fifth list for Jharkhand polls, 29 candidates named so far

The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, taking the total number of nominees declared so far by the party to 29. This comes a day after the party fielded its national s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019