International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh exhorts defense firms to become part of Make in India

Raksha Mantri was speaking at a business seminar ‘India Rising’, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at ‘Defence & Security Exhibition 2019’ in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rajnath Singh exhorts defense firms to become part of Make in India
Raksha Mantri listed out various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that led to a rapid increase in exports. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today exhorted defense manufacturing companies to become part of 'Make in India', reaffirming the Government's commitment to achieving USD 26 billion defense industry by 2025. Raksha Mantri was speaking at a business seminar 'India Rising', organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at 'Defence & Security Exhibition 2019' in Bangkok, Thailand. He said the defense sector has been given prominence under the 'Make in India' initiative to reduce dependence on imports and make India a major defense manufacturing hub & net exporter of defense equipment and platforms.

Shri Rajnath Singh said, the Government has set a target of taking India's defense exports to USD five billion by 2025 under the 'Draft Defence Production Policy 2018'. "On one hand this target is ambitious, but at the same time it is encouraging that India's defense exports have grown almost six-fold in the last two years," he added. Shri Rajnath Singh said, USD 10 billion investment in aerospace and defense goods & services is expected by 2025 which could provide employment to 2-3 million people.

Raksha Mantri listed out various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that led to a rapid increase in exports. These include simplification of procedures for exports, simplification of industry licensing process, increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap, streamlining of defense offset policy and making government trial and testing facilities available to the private sector. He added that the 'Defence Procurement Procedure' was revised in 2016 to encourage the domestic defense industry. A new category 'Buy Indian - IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) was introduced to promote indigenous design and development of defense equipment.

"The government's desire to establish two defense corridors in Tamil Nadu & Uttar Pradesh is clear. A Defence Innovation Hub is already functioning in Coimbatore. A Defence Planning Committee has also been formed. In this regard, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has planned to build a defense manufacturing corridor along with the proposed Bundelkh and Expressway which will help in making India self-reliant in the field of defense production," Shri Rajnath Singh added.

Raksha Mantri also highlighted the Government has undertaken far-reaching reforms in the last five and a half years to increase synergy between the public and private sectors. It has contributed positively in defense production and procurement. He said work is on to introduce a common testing and certification scheme under a Public-Private Partnership model to create an enabling environment.

Shri Rajnath Singh voiced the Government's resolve to promote self-reliance in defense through five I's (Identification, Incubation, Innovation, Integration, and Indigenisation). He said MoD has set a target to fund 250 startups, 16 personal initiatives and five Defence Innovation Hubs through Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) in the next five years. He hoped that at least 50 technological designs would be made to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces. A Defence Innovation Fund is also being prepared to support government participation through equity investment in defense startups.

"A new Transfer of Technology (ToT) policy is being created to simplify the way of transferring technology developed by DRDO to the industry. So far, more than 900 ToT licensing agreements have been signed with industries which is a major step towards making the defense manufacturing sector self-sufficient," Shri Rajnath Singh added.

Raksha Mantri invited domestic and overseas investors to actively participate in the forthcoming DefExpo to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the countrys biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.I believe we are facin...

China congratulates Rajapaksa; says ready for "greater progress" in ties with Lanka

China on Monday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the new Sri Lankan President, saying that it is ready to work with him for greater progress in bilateral strategic ties and ensure high-quality projects under the Belt and ...

Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the countrys education sector and showcase Australias education and research sector. Strengthening Australias re...

Medikabazaar raises Rs 112 cr to fund expansion

Medical supplies company Medikabazaar on Monday said it has raised Rs 112 crore from a clutch of investors from Belgium, Japan and India with an eye on business expansion. The Series B funding round was led by healthcare- centric VC firm, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019