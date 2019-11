Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned anti-government protesters of "decisive" action if unrest over gasoline price hikes does not cease, state television reported on Monday.

The warning appeared to hint at a looming crackdown on protests that flared nationwide in response to an official announcement on Friday of gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 percent.

"If necessary we will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued moves to disturb the people's peace and security," the Guards said in a statement carried by state media.

