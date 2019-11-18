International Development News
Development News Edition

Will strongly consider testifying in impeachment probe: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
Will strongly consider testifying in impeachment probe: Trump
Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will "strongly consider" the idea of him testifying before the Congress in his impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine, though he described the whole process as a "witch hunt". His comments came as the House Intelligence Committee prepared for its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe.

Trump floated the possibility of him testifying before Congress after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the president has every opportunity to testify himself. "The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to...if he wants to take the oath of office. Or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case," Pelosi told the popular 'Face the Nation' Sunday talk show on CBS News channel.

Trump said he is considering the idea. "...Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they and Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday's DEFACE THE NATION.... ..that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt," Trump said in a tweet.

"She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump said as he slammed the media and his opponents for having impeachment proceedings against him. "Never has the Republican Party been so united as it is now. 95 percent A.R. This is a great fraud being played out against the American people by the Fake News Media & their partner, the Do-Nothing Democrats. The rules are rigged by Pelosi & Schiff, but we are winning, and we will win!" said the US president.

The Democrat-led inquiry is establishing whether Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in return for an inquiry into ex-Vice President Joe Biden. From Tuesday to Thursday, the committee plans to hear the accounts of eight witnesses appearing in five separate hearings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019