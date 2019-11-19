International Development News
Development News Edition

Over half of Americans favour Trump impeachment: poll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:38 IST
Over half of Americans favour Trump impeachment: poll
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of public hearings in Congress. Fifty-one per cent of those asked said they think Trump should be tried and convicted in the US Senate, while another six per cent favour impeachment but not removal, according to the ABC News-Ipsos poll released Monday.

That appeared to represent an increase from before the hearings in the House Intelligence Committee began Wednesday. An average of previous polls showed about 48 per cent supported Trump's removal, according to the website FiveThirtyEight. The ABC-Ipsos poll suggested as well a drop in the number of people opposing impeachment, to 38 per cent, compared to the FiveThirtyEight average of about 46 per cent.

But a quarter of all those polled did not think Trump did anything wrong. The ABC-Ipsos poll also showed that 58 per cent of Americans over 18 were following the impeachment hearings at least somewhat closely, while 42 were not following closely or at all.

The hearings last Wednesday and Friday saw veteran US diplomats support allegations that Trump pressured the Ukraine government to help him find political dirt on rival Democrats and former vice president Joe Biden, who could face Trump in next year's presidential re-election. Eight witnesses are expected to take the stand this week in the hearings, including the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, who allegedly transmitted Trump's demands to the Ukraine government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019