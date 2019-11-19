Trump says he told Fed's Powell U.S. interest rates are too high

U.S. President Donald Trump said he complained to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about high U.S. interest rates in a meeting they held at the White House on Monday morning.

"At my meeting with Jay Powell this morning, I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries," Trump said on Twitter late Monday.

"In fact, our rates should be lower than all others (we are the U.S.). Too strong a Dollar hurting manufacturers & growth!," he said.

