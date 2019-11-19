International Development News
Development News Edition

Court reserves judgement in Musharraf treason case, to announce verdict on Nov 28: Pak media

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 13:30 IST
A special Pakistani court on Tuesday reserved its judgement in the high treason case against former dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf and said that the verdict will be announced on November 28, according to media reports. The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the 76-year-old ex-army chief Musharraf in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

A three-member tribunal headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth conducted the hearing in the case about clamping the state of emergency by Musharraf on November 3, 2007. The court announced that the judgment would be given on November 28. It also directed the counsel of Musharraf to submit final argument if any by November 26, Dawn News reported.

If convicted, Musharraf may face death sentence. Musharraf became Pakistan's first army chief to be charged with treason when he was indicted on March 31, 2014. He pleaded not guilty to five charges and dismissed them as being politically motivated, The Express Tribune reported.

The hearing in the high-profile case was stalled after Musharraf left for Dubai in 2016. Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment on March 18, 2016 with a commitment to come back. He managed to go abroad after his name was removed from the no-fly list or Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, however, the special court declared him a "proclaimed offender" and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show at the hearings. He has repeatedly refused to return to Pakistan citing security reasons.

His lawyer Akhar Shah said that the former president could not appear in person due to security reasons. He also said that Musharraf's health was not good and was not allowed by the doctors in Dubai to travel. Gen. Musharraf seized power in 1999 by toppling the government of prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled until 2008 when he was forced to step down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Latest News

India may extend onion export ban to Feb to cap domestic prices

India may keep a ban on onion exports until February because domestic prices have risen after the harvest of summer-sown crops, which were expected to augment supplies, was delayed and damaged by untimely rains, a government official said.T...

UPDATE 4-Huawei plays down impact of new U.S. license extension

Huawei Technologies has dismissed a new 90-day extension by the Trump administration allowing U.S. firms to continue doing business with the Chinese company as making little difference, repeating that it was being unfairly treated. U.S. reg...

HK shares end at 1-week high on stimulus prospects, Alibaba boost

Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday closed at a one-week high as China central banks rate cut stoked hopes that Beijing is keen to stem an economic slowdown with stimulus measures, while strong demand ahead of Alibabas listing boosted sentiment. T...

Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct...
