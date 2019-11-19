International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha Assembly speaker says 'sorry' for not allowing LoP to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:51 IST
Odisha Assembly speaker says 'sorry' for not allowing LoP to

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday expressed regret for adjourning the House the previous day when Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik was speaking on the mysterious death of a woman panchayat official. The speaker's action had irked the main opposition BJP members.

"I could not understand what the Leader of Opposition was saying yesterday. I feel sorry for that. I had no intention to debar him from speaking in the house," Patro said at the beginning of the Zero Hour this morning. While opposition BJP welcomed the speakers gesture, the treasury bench members were surprised and raised question as how the speaker can tender apology.

Patro, however, said "A mistake is a mistake. If anyone commits mistake, there should be no hesitation in saying sorry". BJP leader Naik, the leader of opposition, said: "We welcome the gesture of the speaker. It is his duty to protect rights of the members, particularly those belonging to opposition parties." With Patro saying "sorry," the acrimony between the opposition BJP and the speaker ended on a sweet note and the saffron party leaders actively participated in the business of the house after five days of agitation over the issue.

During past five days, as part of protests the BJP members had trooped into the well of the house, covered their mouths with black scarves inside the house, staged dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises and rushed to Raj Bhavan while demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious death of the panchayat extension officer in Jajpur district. The saffron party has been claiming that she was raped and subsequently killed and the state government allegedly tried to cover up the matter as ruling party members were involved in the crime.

Though Naik hailed the speakers gesture, he did not spare ruling BJD and the state government. Quoting former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, Naik said: "You may run the government with absolute majority, but you cannot run the house by ignoring the opposition." Naik said Vajpayee had said this when the saffron party had only two members in the Lok Sabha. "The then lok sabha speaker Balaram Jhakar had denied Vajpayeeji to speak in the house because BJP had only two members," the leader of opposition said while speaking in the house.

Referring to BJD, Naik said: "Today, the situation has changed and BJP has absolute majority. Who knows, one day the ruling BJD will also face the fate of Congress in Odisha." The BJP leader also cited the instance of former lok sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee who stood by the principles and preferred to annoy his own party. "After becoming speaker, one should always remain above politics and consider all members on equal terms," he said.

Stating that he is the youngest leader of opposition in the history of Odisha Assembly, Naik said: "This assembly has seen many illustrious speakers including Nilakantha Das, Lingaraj Panigrahi, Nanda Kishore Mishra, Brajamohan Mohanty and many others. We should follow the great personalities.' While making his point, Naik reiterated BJPs demand of CBI probe into the woman panchayat official's death, action against Jajpur SP for allegedly assassinating character of the dead woman, removal of state Commission of Women chairperson and registration of case under section 302 (murder) of IPC instead of 306 (abetment). Naik also alleged that arrested Rupesh Bhadra was receiving huge amount of money from a private company. He also demanded arrest of all the five persons present in the private guest house when the victim's body was recovered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege

For three days last week, anti-government protesters camped out at Hong Kongs sprawling Polytechnic University prepared for what they feared might be a bloody, even deadly, battle with police.In the universitys heart, littered with smashed ...

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019