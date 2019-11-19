International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
Pak keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Rajnath

Hitting out at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name and keeps on doing nefarious acts. Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Singh also defended the revocation of Article 370 and said that it was unfortunate that one full fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Singh, who arrived here on Monday night on a two-day visit, said that the government will never compromise national interest. "We have a neighbour whose name is Pakistan (land of the pure) but it keeps on doing 'na-Pak' (nefarious) acts," he said, taking a swipe at Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

On Article 370, the minister said, there must had been certain circumstances because of which Article 370 was put in place. "Since our party was formed, we always promised and also mentioned in our election manifesto that whenever we will come to power, we will revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," the senior BJP leader said.

He told the Indian community here that when the BJP got full fledged majority, the government revoked Article 370. On August 5, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties.

Singh said that earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had different Vidhan Sabha, different flag but after the special status was scrapped all of that has ended and India is one now. "We will never compromise national interest and national pride with the political interest at any cost. Because we do politics not just to make government but to make the nation," he said.

"Security forces has been killing terrorists in the past, but it is for the first time, not only in India's history but also in the world's history that about 300-350 terrorists were killed in one go," Singh said without elaborating Earlier in the day, Singh held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat with a focus on ramping up bilateral defence and security cooperation.

He also visited the Sembawang Air Base and took a familiarisation air sortie in a Super Puma helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force. He will attend the 4th India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump shifts into a higher gear this week with a parade of officials facing questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine.At issue is whether Trump use...

DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

The Apex council of the Delhi Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, rejecting ombudsman Justice Retd Badar Durrez Ahmeds order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president...

Mary Kom to play for Punjab Royals

Iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom will be part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League while her fierce rival Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday. All six teams featuring in the...

Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of Indias first DayNight Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it. India play their first DayNight T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019