Kumari Selja leads protest march in Ambala against Centre's 'anti-people' policies

  PTI
  • |
  Ambala
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-11-2019 20:45 IST
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday led a protest march in Ambala against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre. Addressing the party workers here, Selja hit out at the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the current "economic crisis, unemployment, heavy job losses, price rise and collapse of the banking system".

Selja criticised the Centre and the state government for allegedly not fulfilling promises made to the electorate, pointing out that unemployment had increased manifold in Haryana. "Thousands of youths in Haryana are without jobs. Due to lopsided policies of the Centre, the economy is in a slowdown, ruining the business of small traders," the former Union minister said.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, Selja claimed that the law-and-order situation had worsened in the state. "While criminals are ruling the roost, citizens are feeling insecure even inside their homes," she said.

The Rajya Sabha member said the plight of farmers is also "known to all" but both the Centre and the Haryana government were not taking enough steps to mitigate their hardships. The Congress leader claimed that the graph of the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states was coming down.

At the end of the march, Selja and with her party workers reached the deputy commissioner's office here and submitted a memorandum against the "anti-people" policies of both governments. Similar protests were held at other places in the state by the Haryana unit of Congress. PTI CORR SUN HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

