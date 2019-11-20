A CM is expected to make honourable statements, says Bedi on

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday hit back at Chief Minister V Narayanasamyfor describing her as German dictator Adolf Hitler's sister, saying "a CM is expected to make honourable statements." Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Bedcover her style of functioning since being appointed to the post in the Union Territory, alleged she was rejecting decisions of the elected government and "unnecessarily" interfered with routine governance

Speaking at a function here on Tuesday, he said the former IPS officer had been taking exception to each and every action of the government and questioning even his visit to Singapore and called her "the sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler." Responding to Narayanasamy's jibe, Bedi said, "Honourable Chief Minister is expected to make honourable statements in an honourable way." The chief minister has attacked the Lt Governor on several occasions and has charged Bedi with "functioning as a dictator and hindering the implementation of welfare schemes decided upon by the government." The ruling Congress in Puducherry and Narayanasamyhave been up in arms against Bedi since she was posted here in2016 and had in the past demanded her recall, accusing her of bypassing the elected government, a charge rejected by her

