International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP asks rebel Sharath to withdraw in bypoll-bound Hoskote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:20 IST
BJP asks rebel Sharath to withdraw in bypoll-bound Hoskote

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday asked a party rebel to withdraw his candidature in the December 5 assembly byelections to 15 constituencies as it expressed confidence of a clean sweep, citing internal reports. After a meeting of party election in-charges of all the 15 constituencies, BJP bypolls convener and party General Secretary Arvind Limbavali said Minor confusions that existed have been resolved" with respect to Hoskote constituency where party member Sharath Bhachegowda has filed nomination as an independent.

He said Bachegowda has been instructed by the state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel to withdraw nomination by tomorrow, the last day for the process. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Kateel also attended the election in-charges meeting, where their reports and analysis were discussed.

Reports presented by election in-charges at the meeting shows that the BJP is in a position to win all the 15 seats in the bypolls, Limbavali said. Responding to a question what action will be taken against the rebel candidate if he did not withdraw, Limbavali said the state president along with others will decide on the course of action.

After the BJP gave the Hoskote ticket to disqualified Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj, Bachegowda has jumped into the fray as an independent. Son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapura B N Bachegowda, he had remained adamant so far on contesting the bypolls despite repeated attempts by the party leadership to pacify him.

Yediyurappa has earlier said the party has even decided to expel him. BJP candidate from Vijayanagara Anand Singh, another disqualified MLA, is too facing trouble with party member K R Kaviraju filing papers as an independent candidate.

However, the party made no reference to him on Wednesday. With winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, as many as 12 were held by Congress and 3 by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Hitler's top hat up for auction in Germany

Nazi memorabilia including Hitlers top hat and a cocktail dress worn by his companion Eva Braun is going under the hammer at a German auction house, drawing calls from the Jewish community to stop a sale it deems immoral.The collection feat...

UPDATE 3-Saudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development

Saudi Arabias King Salman struck a defiant note against the kingdoms enemies, saying on Wednesday that missile and drone strikes it blames on Iran had not halted development and reiterating that Riyadh will not hesitate to defend itself. In...

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019