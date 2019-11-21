International Development News
Development News Edition

EU's Tusk to lead struggling European centre-right umbrella group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 03:06 IST
EU's Tusk to lead struggling European centre-right umbrella group
Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)

Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday was elected president of the centre-right European People's Party, a pan-European umbrella group that has been riven by infighting in recent years. The EPP brings together conservative and centrist parties across the European Union, including those of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

As a party, it has had the biggest representation in the European Parliament for the past 20 years. Earlier this year, it gave up 35 seats in EU assembly elections, mostly to Green and eurosceptic parties, however. "I have been with you for over 25 years. You know my good and my bad sides," former Polish prime minister Tusk told an EPP conference in Zagreb, Croatia, ahead of the vote, noting his brevity and bluntness. He ran unopposed for the position.

Poland's longest-serving prime minister since the fall of Communism, Tusk became increasingly confident and outspoken during his five-year mandate at the European Council, which ends on Nov. 30. In February he famously said there is a "special place in hell" for British leaders who promoted a no-deal exit from the European Union, and last week he said Britain will become a "second-rate player" in international affairs after it leaves.

Tusk will need to quell turmoil over whether to allow Hungary's ruling party Fidesz, which is currently suspended from the group, back into its ranks. Fidesz was suspended in March over concerns about Prime Minister Viktor Orban's record on respect for the rule of law, freedom of the press and rights for minorities. The party was not invited to the two-day EPP gathering in Zagreb.

The EPP has been divided over the issue. Tusk told the meeting that the EPP "will not sacrifice values like civic liberties, the rule of law and the decency of public life on the altar of security of altar and order."

"Whoever is unable to accept it is de facto placing himself outside of our family," he added. He did not name Fidesz.

EPP delegates from 40 countries also adopted a resolution urging the new European Commission to press ahead with the accession process for the Western Balkan states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concerns about U.S.-China trade deal progress

Wall Streets main indexes ended Wednesdays session lower on concerns that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting appeared to offer...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on U.S.-China spat over Hong Kong, dollar gains

Global stock markets stumbled and the dollar gained on Wednesday after China blasted a U.S. Senate bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong, the latest obstacle to easing tensions in a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war that has dented...

Cricket-England win toss, choose to bat against NZ in first test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday. Both teams named their starting lineups on Wednesday, with Englands opening batsman Dom Sibley earning hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019