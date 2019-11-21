Electoral bonds have made corruption official: Cong in LS
The opposition Congress on Thursday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of electoral bonds, saying it has made corruption "official". Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Manish Tewari said despite reservations expressed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission, the government went ahead with the scheme.
Congress members later walked out of proceedings. Under the electoral bonds scheme, the government has offered complete anonymity to those making donations. A donor could now anonymously buy a bond, and deposit it with the political party of his or her choice..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- Reserve Bank of India
- Manish Tewari
ALSO READ
Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote
Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report
MP: CBI raids residence of Congress MLA
Parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to take up WhatsApp snooping case on November 20: Sources
Disappointed with Congress leaders removal from NMML Society: Mallikarjun Kharge