FACTBOX-Socialism in the City: UK Labour's plans for finance industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:55 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's opposition Labour Party released its election manifesto on Thursday, including plans for higher taxes on London's vast financial services industry. Below are some of the policies:

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX Labour will expand Britain's existing financial transaction tax on shares to trading on other assets, including foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives and commodities.

The party said the tax would be based on who does the trade rather than where the transaction takes place. Labour said the tax may raise 8.8 billion pounds ($11.4 billion) in 2023-2024 and will reduce trading volatility.

CORPORATION TAX Labour said they will increase corporation tax by 1 penny per pound next year raising an extra 2 billion pounds.

The party will also review corporate tax reliefs with a view to reducing them by 4.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7729 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

