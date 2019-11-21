BJP expels rebels Sharath Bachegowda, Kaviraj Urs

Ruling BJP in Karnataka onThursday expelled from its primary membership rebels SharathBachegowda and Kaviraj Urs, contesting the coming assemblybypolls as independent candidates, for anti-party activity

In separate letters to both Bachegowda fighting fromHoskote assembly constituency and Urs from Vijayanagara, BJPsaid, their contest against the partys official candidateswas being considered as anti-party activity

BJP on Wednesday had asked party rebels to withdrawtheir candidature by Thursday evening, the last day to do sofor the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in the state tobe held on December 5.

