United States ready to work with new Lebanese govt, President Aoun tweets
The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its people, President Donald Trump said in a cable to Lebanese President Michael Aoun, according to a tweet from Aoun on Thursday.
Lebanon is mired in a deep political crisis amid nationwide protests that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Lebanon's leaders to form a new government capable of enacting reforms and fighting corruption after Hariri's resignation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
