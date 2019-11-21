International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt refers surrogacy bill to 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:23 IST
Govt refers surrogacy bill to 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred a bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India, to a 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion in the upper house of Parliament referring the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to the select committee. The members approved the motion by voice vote.

Rajya Sabha members had on Wednesday sought amendments in certain provisions of the bill like the ones which only allow a close relative to act as a surrogate to couples who have been legally married for at least five years. The members had expressed their reservation on the condition of close relative and five year of marriage of commissioning parents.

"I move the motion that Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019... as passed by Lok Sabha be referred to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha consisting of following members," Vardhan said. The members are Bhupender Yadav, Vikash Mahatme, Saroj Pandey, Ashwani Vaishnav, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, A R Biswas, A Navaneethakrishnan, Ravi Prakash Verma, Prasanna Acharya, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Banda Prakash, K Somaprasad, R S Bharathi, Veer Singh, Vandana Chavan, Anil Desai, Naresh Gujral, Sushil Kumar Gupta, V Vijayasai Reddy, Hishey Lachungpa, Parimal Nathwani and Sambhaji Chhatrapati.

The minister also told the House the panel has been instructed to submit its report to Rajya Sabha by the last day of last week of the next session. However, Vardhan did not name the chairman of the committee.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the head of the committee would also attach an annexure in its report, providing details of the number of members attending the meetings of the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...

UPDATE 4-Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells U.S. lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in 2016 U.S. elect...

RS chairman may ask parties to ensure presence of their MPs in Par panel meets, or will drop them: Sources

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is likely to ask floor leaders of all parties to ensure presence of their respective MPs in the parliamentary standing committee meetings and may also drop them if they failed to attend two consecutive su...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019