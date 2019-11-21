CPI(M) questions Pragya Thakur's appointment to defence panel
The CPI(M) on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a crucial consultative committee on defence, questioning how a terror-accused can be on a defence panel while former CMs are under house arrest without trial.
Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will be part of the 21-member consultative committee on defence headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"Former Home & Finance minister @PChidambaram_IN is under trial & in jail, Former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah, @OmarAbdullah & @MehboobaMufti are under house arrest without any trial, but #PragyaThakur a terror accused who is out on bail is nominated in parliamentary Defence panel," tweeted CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Rajnath Singh
- Farooq Abdullah
- Malegaon
- Politburo
- Md Salim
