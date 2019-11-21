International Development News
Development News Edition

CPI(M) questions Pragya Thakur's appointment to defence panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:29 IST
CPI(M) questions Pragya Thakur's appointment to defence panel

The CPI(M) on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a crucial consultative committee on defence, questioning how a terror-accused can be on a defence panel while former CMs are under house arrest without trial.

Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will be part of the 21-member consultative committee on defence headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Former Home & Finance minister @PChidambaram_IN is under trial & in jail, Former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah, @OmarAbdullah & @MehboobaMufti are under house arrest without any trial, but #PragyaThakur a terror accused who is out on bail is nominated in parliamentary Defence panel," tweeted CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

RS chairman may ask parties to ensure presence of their MPs in Par panel meets, or will drop them: Sources

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is likely to ask floor leaders of all parties to ensure presence of their respective MPs in the parliamentary standing committee meetings and may also drop them if they failed to attend two consecutive su...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019