CPI(M) questions Pragya Thakur's appointment to defence panel

The CPI(M) on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a crucial consultative committee on defence, questioning how a terror-accused can be on a defence panel while former CMs are under house arrest without trial.

Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will be part of the 21-member consultative committee on defence headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Former Home & Finance minister @PChidambaram_IN is under trial & in jail, Former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah, @OmarAbdullah & @MehboobaMufti are under house arrest without any trial, but #PragyaThakur a terror accused who is out on bail is nominated in parliamentary Defence panel," tweeted CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim.

