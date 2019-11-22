International Development News
Development News Edition

Pawar outwitted Chanakya of politics: NCP takes a jibe at BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:16 IST
Pawar outwitted Chanakya of politics: NCP takes a jibe at BJP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has finally "outwitted" the "so-called Chanakya of the Indian politics", the party said on Friday, as it inches closer to forming a government with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. The NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated that the throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow before it.

"@PawarSpeaks Sahab has finally outwitted the so- called Chanakya of Indian politics. The throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow down before it. Jai Maharashtra," Malik tweeted, without naming anyone. It is believed that Malik's jibe was directed at Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, who is often credited for being instrumental in the BJP's victories in several polls and government formations in the country.

The BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had contested the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls jointly and won 105 and 56 seats respectively. However, the saffron partners fell out after the Sena persisted with its demand for sharing the chief minister's post on rotational basis.

Now in a bid to form a government, the Sena is in talks with the NCP and Congress, who have won 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Maharashtra has been under the President's rule since November 12, after no party came forward with enough numbers to form a government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen on-screen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basus next and the actor says her big takeaway from working with him was just how supportive he was as a co-star. Basus untitled crime-anthology film features four ...

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions while becoming a rich developed economy is technically and economically feasible for China by 2050

The Energy Transitions Commission ETC today launched its report China 2050 A Fully Developed Rich Zero-Carbon Economy, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Institute RMI. The report shows that it is technically and economically feasible ...

Telangana govt awaits HC order on privatisation before final decision on RTC strike

Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a discussion on the strike carried out by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC and decided that it will wait for the High Courts or...

Adjournment motion moved in LS over Kerala girl's death due to snake bite

Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over negligence shown by the doctors and teaching faculty in Keralas Wayanad district which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old student. The stude...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019