Noted Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria joins JJP

Noted Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria alias Rahul Yadav on Friday joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). According to an official statement issued by the JJP, Fazilpuria, who hails from Fazilpur in Haryana, was earlier with the BJP.

Fazilpuria joined the JJP in the presence of party leader Digvijay Chautala and the party's minority cell in-charge Mohsin Choudhary. "Fazilpuria will be given due respect and responsibility in the party. He will add a lot of strength to the party." said Chautala.'

It is worth mentioning that JJP and BJP are allies in Haryana and are currently running a coalition government. (ANI)

