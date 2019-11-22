International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump says had lawyer Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is a "great crime fighter"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says had lawyer Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is a "great crime fighter"
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday defended his use of private lawyer Rudy Giuliani to work on Ukraine as Giuliani's role comes under increasing scrutiny in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

A day after public hearings concluded in the House Intelligence Committee, Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" that he directed Giuliani to tackle corruption in Ukraine because of his reputation as a "great crime fighter". "Rudy Giuliani is one of the greatest crime fighters of all time," Trump said of the former New York City mayor. He said Ukraine was known as a corruption country and that Giuliani was the right person for the job.

Trump, assuming the House will approve articles of impeachment against him, said he wants an impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where he would presumably expect a more favorable outcome. Trump said that among the witnesses he would like to hear from in a Senate trial would be the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment inquiry. The whistleblower's identity remains secret.

"I want a trial," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Oil traders bet on economic upswing in 2020: Kemp

Crude oil traders are betting the market will tighten significantly next year, even as the major statistical agencies predict production will outstrip consumption and oil inventories will rise.Most of the divergence can be explained by diff...

Punjab's first 3D X-Ray luggage scanner installed at Madhopur check post

To help security personnel keep an eye on the movement of any suspicious items including arms concealed in a luggage, Punjab Police on Friday set up a high-tech 3D X-Ray baggage scanner at the interstate Madhopur check post bordering Union ...

ED arrests former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case: Officials.

ED arrests former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case Officials....

Weeks before vote, Algerian protesters pile on the pressure

Tens of thousands of Algerians marched through the capital and other towns and cities on Friday as their months-long campaign of protests gathers steam ahead of an election they demand to be cancelled.With three weeks to go before the Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019