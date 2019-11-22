International Development News
Development News Edition

UK Tories plan property tax hike for foreign buyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:23 IST
UK Tories plan property tax hike for foreign buyers

London, Nov 22 (AFP) Britain's Conservatives said Friday they will make foreign individuals and companies pay more tax on residential property purchases if they win next month's election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party said it would levy an additional three percent surcharge on the country's stamp duty land tax for buyers who are not tax residents in Britain.

UK residents and foreign buyers currently pay the same level of stamp duty, which is applied at various rates that rise with the value of the transaction. There has been sustained critism of the level of foreign ownership of properties in Britain, primarily in London, despite drops since the 2016 Brexit referendum amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

There are no official statistics on the sales of residential property to overseas buyers, but studies show they have accounted for as much as a third of purchases in parts of central London in recent years. Meanwhile, a 2017 York University report showed that 13 per cent of new homes across the capital were bought by non-residents in 2014-16.

Analysts and political parties agree this inflates house prices and makes it harder for people to get a foothold on Britain's notoriously expensive property ladder. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ludhiana court acquits Babbar Khalsa militant in 1995 case

A court here on Friday acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant, in a 1995 case of recovery of explosives, arms, and ammunition. Orders of his acquittal were issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Arun Vir Vashisth....

Man commits suicide in Rameswaram-Chennai train

An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide in a Chennai-bound train from here after locking himself up in a coach reserved for disabled passengers, police said. Railway police personnel and officials broke open the door of the coach i...

LJP youth wing stages protest on polluted water supply

The Lok Janshakti Partys LJP youth wing staged a protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government on the issue of allegedly polluted water supply in the capital. The protest was led by LJP youth wing national president Sanjay Saraf and its De...

350 stranded tourists, locals at Zojila Pass rescued by Army

About 350 tourists and locals, stranded due to heavy snowfall, were rescued by Army from 11,500 feet high Zojila pass along Srinagar-Leh national highway, a defence spokesman said on Friday. The night-long rescue operation in coordination w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019