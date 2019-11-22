International Development News
Development News Edition

Scam in paddy purchase, alleges Selja; Hooda demands CBI probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:39 IST
Scam in paddy purchase, alleges Selja; Hooda demands CBI probe

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja alleged on Friday that there has been a "big scam" in the state in purchase of paddy and the BJP-JJP government was not paying heed to the alarm sounded by the main opposition party in the state. The leader of Congress legislature party in Haryana and he state's two-time former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too alleges "scam" in paddy purchase and demanded a CBI probe into it.

"There is a scam and we demand a CBI probe into this," he told reporters in Karnal. Selja, while interacting with reporters in Faridabad during a protest of her party against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP government, said, "There is a big scam in purchase of paddy but the government is not paying heed to it."

"Even when the Congress party recently sounded an alarm that there is a scam in paddy purchase, no one in the government paid heed to it. Now, once the scam has started to come out, what is required is exemplary action against those involved in loot of public money," she said. To a question, Hooda alleged that that farmers were not getting the right price of their produce and were being forced to sell the crop at lower prices.

It has been alleged that the millers at some places later replace the Basmati rice with non-Basmati variety brought from other states at cheaper rates. They later allegedly sell the Basmati rice in the open market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019