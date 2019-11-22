Scam in paddy purchase, alleges Selja; Hooda demands CBI probe

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja alleged on Friday that there has been a "big scam" in the state in purchase of paddy and the BJP-JJP government was not paying heed to the alarm sounded by the main opposition party in the state. The leader of Congress legislature party in Haryana and he state's two-time former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too alleges "scam" in paddy purchase and demanded a CBI probe into it.

"There is a scam and we demand a CBI probe into this," he told reporters in Karnal. Selja, while interacting with reporters in Faridabad during a protest of her party against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP government, said, "There is a big scam in purchase of paddy but the government is not paying heed to it."

"Even when the Congress party recently sounded an alarm that there is a scam in paddy purchase, no one in the government paid heed to it. Now, once the scam has started to come out, what is required is exemplary action against those involved in loot of public money," she said. To a question, Hooda alleged that that farmers were not getting the right price of their produce and were being forced to sell the crop at lower prices.

It has been alleged that the millers at some places later replace the Basmati rice with non-Basmati variety brought from other states at cheaper rates. They later allegedly sell the Basmati rice in the open market.

