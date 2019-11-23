International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK's Labour vows action on "tax and wage cheat" multinationals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 13:49 IST
UPDATE 2-UK's Labour vows action on "tax and wage cheat" multinationals
Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's opposition Labour Party will hold a rally outside an Amazon depot on Saturday as it highlights its promise to target multinational firms it accuses of dodging taxes and cheating workers should it win next month's general election.

In its manifesto launched on Thursday, Labour unveiled a plan to spend almost 83 billion pounds ($106 billion) on a programme of widespread nationalisation and free public services with the revenue coming from taxes on high earners and corporations. Labour said its "Fair Tax Programme" would ensure the City of London financial district, big businesses and those who dodged tax paid their share.

"Huge multinational companies often act as if the rules we all live by don't apply to them. They use loopholes to claim they don't owe tax and cynically push their workers to the limit," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say outside the Amazon depot in Yorkshire, northern England. "The next Labour government will challenge head-on the tax and wage cheat culture of so many multinational companies, who use their power and our weak laws to rip off both the taxpayer and their workers," Corbyn will say, according to extracts of his planned comments released by his office.

Amazon said Corbyn's claims were false. "The government wrote the tax laws and they are designed to encourage investment, and we are investing heavily in creating jobs and infrastructure across the UK - more than 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) since 2010," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Labour is lagging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by about 10 points or more in the polls but it hopes that targetting "vested interests" will win over voters ahead of the Dec. 12 election. "Jeremy Corbyn is lashing out at businesses because he is desperate to distract from the fact that he has no credible plan to get Brexit done," Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said.

The party has earmarked tech firms such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook for additional taxes, saying it would bring in measures to stop multinationals avoiding tax through profit-shifting schemes. It said this would bring in 6.3 billion pounds in 2023-4. Other planned measures include establishing an inquiry into the finance sector, introducing a 20% Offshore Company Property Levy, and scrapping non-domiciled status, which allows some people resident in Britain to limit the tax they pay. ($1=0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat from Jan 20

Bi-weekly direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat will commence from January 20 next year, officials said. In a letter to the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport here, Air India authorities proposed to commence f...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highest rates in Europ...

Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

The Hague Netherlands, Nov 23 AP Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains. Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols wi...

Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on The Maxx, the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.Tatum will produce through hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019