Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN9 G20-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from various countries during G20 meeting in Japan

Nagoya: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday interacted with his counterparts from several countries as he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here.

FGN8 PAK-MINORITIES Pak forms parliamentary committee to prevent forced conversions of minorities

Islamabad: A 22-member parliamentary committee has been formed in Pakistan to work on a legislation to prevent the forced conversions and protect the rights of minorities in the conservative Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.

FGN4 US-SPY-LD CONVICTION Former CIA official sentenced to 19 years in prison in Chinese espionage case

Washington: A US court has sentenced a former CIA official to 19 years of imprisonment on charges of spying for China. By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 CHILE-UNREST 23 dead as violent unrest in Chile enters fifth week

Santiago: The death toll from violent unrest in Chile rose to 23 on Friday as the country entered its fifth week of social unrest. (AFP)

FGN14 TURKEY-SYRIA-LD BLAST Car bomb kills 9 in northern Syria town: monitor

Beirut: A car bomb killed nine people including four civilians in a Turkish-held border town in northern Syria on Saturday, a Britain-based war monitor said. (AFP)

FGN11 IRAQ-PENCE US vice president visits troops in Iraq: security source

Baghdad: US Vice President Mike Pence flew in to Iraq on Saturday to meet American troops stationed in the country's western desert, a security source told AFP. (AFP) RUP

