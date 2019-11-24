International Development News
Development News Edition

US urges social media platforms to block Iran officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 03:14 IST
US urges social media platforms to block Iran officials
"It is a deeply hypocritical regime," Brian Hook, special US representative for Iran, said in an interview with Bloomberg posted on the official State Department Twitter account. Image Credit: Flickr

The US State Department has called on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to suspend the accounts of Iranian government leaders until Tehran re-establishes internet coverage throughout the riot-torn country. The government imposed a near-total Internet blackout more than a week ago amid violent protests.

"It is a deeply hypocritical regime," Brian Hook, special US representative for Iran, said in an interview with Bloomberg posted on the official State Department Twitter account. "It shuts down the internet while its government continues to use all of these social media accounts.

"So one of the things that we are calling on are social media companies like Facebook and Instagram and Twitter to shut down the accounts of Supreme Leader Khamenei, the Foreign Minister Zarif and President Rouhani until they restore the internet to their own people." Demonstrations erupted in Iran on November 15, a few hours after the shock announcement of a decision to raise gasoline prices at the pump by up to 200 percent in the sanctions-hit country. The following day the government drastically restricted Iranians' access to the internet in a step seen as aimed at curbing the spread of videos of the violent protests.

Five people have died in those protests by official government count, though Amnesty International has put the total at more than 100. "The regime shut down the internet because they're trying to hide all of the death and tragedy that the regime has been inflicting on thousands of protesters around the country," Hook said.

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian communications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi for what it said was his role in the "vast censorship" of the internet.

In a tweet Friday translated into Farsi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo invited any Iranian who witnessed government "repression" to send documentation to the US, promising it would sanction any abuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck New Zealand on Saturday, the countrys seismic monitoring service GeoNet said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 434 pm UTC, was located at a depth of 115 kilometres, about ...

UPDATE 2-Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that there have been about 150,000 orders thus far for the electric carmakers Cybertruck, which was unveiled late on Thursday.146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42 choosing dual, 41 tri ...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with last-gasp win over River Plate

Brazilian club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in the most dramatic fashion on Saturday as they came from behind to beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa.River took the lead through Rafael Borr...

UPDATE 2-Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official

United States national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but warned Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019