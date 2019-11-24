Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra.

12.02 am Maha case: SC says none is disputing that floor test is the best method to show the majority.

11.53 am: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea can't be allowed.

11.50 am: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appears in SC for some BJP and independent MLAs, says this plea should have been filed in Bombay HC.

11.49 am: If Fadnavis has numbers, let him prove it on the floor of House, else we have numbers to form govt in Maha: Sibal to SC.

11.47 am: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress seek SC direction for composite floor test today itself.

11.46 am: Act of Governor recommending revocation of President's rule 'smacks' of bias: Sibal to SC hearing Maha case.

11.44 am: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar were sworn in a bizarre manner, Governor was acting under direct instructions of Delhi, Sibal tells SC.

11.44 am: Maha case in SC: Sibal terms as bizarre, revocation of President's rule without cabinet meeting.

11.43 am: Pre-poll alliance broke down, efforts were on to stich post-poll alliance of three parties: Kapil Sibal tells SC hearing Maha case.

11.42 am: NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan on Sunday with a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.

11.38 am: Maha case: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena starts submission in SC with apology to judges for troubling them on Sunday.

11.35: SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

11.34 am: SC bench assembles to hear Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong's plea against Maha Guv's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

11.29 am: 'Missing' MLA hints return to NCP, BJP MP meets Sharad Pawar

11.25 am: Maha case in SC: Former CM Prithviraj Chavan, Cong spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reach court to attend hearing.

10:30 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says 165 MLAs with Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. Maha governor allowed new govt to be formed on basis of bogus documents: Raut charges.

10:28 am: Shiv Sena leader says Nov 30 deadline given to prove majority in Maha Assembly only to enable defections.

10:10 am: The BJP objects to the removal of Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party, saying it was "invalid".

9:20 am: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returns to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)