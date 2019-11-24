International Development News
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares his experience as an NCC cadet

In the 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, an NCC cadet urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his experience and memories of the punishment from his own NCC days.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:00 IST
PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI].

In the 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, an NCC cadet urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his experience and memories of the punishment from his own NCC days. The Prime Minister replied that he never got punished while he was associated with the NCC saying, "I was disciplined."

"...I did not get punished because I adhered to discipline but once a misunderstanding happened during a camp, I climbed a tree...at first everyone thought it to be indiscipline. Later, everyone realized that I had climbed the tree to free a bird entangled in the thread of a kite...At first, I thought I would be punished but later everyone appreciated me for my act," PM Modi said while addressing his monthly radio program. The Prime Minister also talked about his favourite destination place in India and urged the people who admires nature to visit North-East.

"I have always liked being in the Himalayas. But, if someone likes nature-- dense forest, waterfalls and a different ambiance altogether, I would advise them to visit the North East. This will also boost tourism in the North East and will benefit the economy. It will also strengthen the dream of ek bharat, shreshtha bharat," he added. The Prime Minister also talked about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day and paid tribute to the valour of armed forces and also appealed people to contribute towards the well-being of the welfare of the personnel of the armed forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

