International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi encourages people to use mother tongue, quotes example of U'khand's Rung community

In his 59th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared how the people of the Rung community came together to protect their local language called 'Runglo' in Uttarakhand's Dharchula.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:47 IST
PM Modi encourages people to use mother tongue, quotes example of U'khand's Rung community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In his 59th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared how the people of the Rung community came together to protect their local language called 'Runglo' in Uttarakhand's Dharchula. "Recently I read a story about Uttarakhand's Dharchula. This story tells us how some people are coming forward to promote their language. Dharchula got my attention because I used to stay there," PM Modi said.

"There are a lot of people of Rung community living in Pithoragarh's Dharchula. These people converse in the local language called Runglo. They used to get sad knowing that people speaking the language were reducing. So one day, all resolved to protect their language and very soon many rung community people joined this mission," he added. "You will be surprised to know that there are around 10,000 people in this community only. But each of them got together to protect their language. Be it 84-year-old Deewan Singh or 22-year-old Vaishali Garbyal, everyone got involved. Social media was also used and Whatsapp groups were formed and many people were associated," the Prime Minister further said.

"There is no script of this language. People started posting songs, stories, poems and correcting each other. In a way, Whatsapp became a classroom where everyone was a teacher and a student. In the effort to preserve Runglo language, various programs are being organised," Modi said. "150 years ago, father of modern Hindi Bhartendu Harishchandra Ji had said that progress is not possible without the knowledge of mother tongue. So this initiative of Rung community shows the way to the world. So if you are feeling motivated with this story then start using your mother tongue," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK finance minister Javid promises "very detailed costings" of Conservative manifesto

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday the governing Conservative Party would deliver a very detailed costings document at the launch of its election manifesto, promising to lower the countrys debt.We are also announcing the tr...

Taufel pens book, recalls how he survived 2009 Lahore attack

The 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan teams bus in Lahore not only changed his life, but the lives of many others and also the global game of cricket, says Simon Taufel, who was an umpire in that ill-fated match and survived the strike. ...

Loanzen gets funding from Zephyr Peacock India

Loanzen, a start-up that provides financial solutions to the logistics industry, on Sunday said it has raised funding from Zephyr Peacock India Growth Fund. However, it didnt disclose the funding amount.Existing investor Kae Capital also pa...

AIFF suspends three players for on-field incident during FC Goa vs NE United match

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during the Indian Super League matc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019