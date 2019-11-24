International Development News
Guvs, LGs are 'most important link' to ensure better coordination between Centre, states: Prez

Governors and Lt Governors are the "most important link" for ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states, and efforts should be made by them to shun the common perception that gubernatorial posts have a "colonial legacy of inaccessibility", President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday. In his concluding remarks of the two-day 50th conference of Governors' and Lt Governors', the president also asked them to ensure that Raj Bhavans become people friendly.

The president said that on Tuesday, the nation would be celebrating 70th anniversary of the Constitution. "On that day a campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens," he said, expressing hope that all Raj Bhavans will celebrate the Constitution Day in an effective manner and governors will play a major role in creating awareness about the fundamental duties.

"The post of governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states," Kovind was quoted as saying in an official release. The president also made suggestions to governors to make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state.

While referring to the gubernatorial post as having the "colonial legacy of inaccessibility" with common people, the president urged governors to make conscious efforts to connect with them and dispel any perception of the Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people. The conference laid emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living.

During the meeting, five groups of governors submitted their reports on these issues, and deliberated and identified actionable points in which governors can play a facilitating role. The conference took a keen interest in the tribal welfare issue and pointed out that policies for tribal uplift had to be tailored in accordance with local requirements.

Kovind said that the discussions held by Governors and Lt Governors proved to be a fruitful exercise. The participation of ministries and NITI Aayog has helped in making these discussions focused and actionable, he said and added that he was confident that many useful solutions would come out of the deliberations of this conference.

The president said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the natural environment including water resources like forests, lakes and rivers. It is also a constitutional duty to continuously strive for excellence in all areas for the progress of country. Individual and collective efforts for excellence in the areas of higher education, agriculture, inclusive growth and governance will give impetus to public welfare, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

