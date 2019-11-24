International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: NCP workers protest against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Sunday staged a protest against party leader Ajit Pawar after he joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thane (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 17:23 IST
Maharashtra: NCP workers protest against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Visuals from the protest against Ajit Pawar by NCP workers in Thane on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Sunday staged a protest against party leader Ajit Pawar after he joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra. Party workers raised slogans against Ajit Pawar and said that his decision to join BJP government was a betrayal of party workers trust.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The swearing-in ceremony took place soon after the revocation of president's rule in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, Fadnavis, Pawar and the Centre, as relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow-Governor's order on November 23, inviting Fadnavis to form the government and the letter of Fadnavis to the Governor claiming the majority. The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said that appropriate orders will be passed on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Labour promises millions of women pension compensation

Britains main opposition Labour Party has promised to hand more than three million women compensation for the loss of years of state pension payments when their retirement age was raised if it wins power at a Dec. 12 election. Labours finan...

Cricket-Mominul offers no excuse for Bangladesh's pink-ball thrashing

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque accepted that his side failed the pink-ball challenge in their maiden day-night test against India but denied it was a mistake to take the plunge without adequate preparation.A rampant India triumphed in a l...

Naxals torch 9 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada area on Sunday. According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, the Naxals dressed as farmers held all the drivers of vehicles as...

Uttarakhand: Two men drown after tractor trolley falls in Ganges Canal

Two people drowned after a tractor-trolley fell into the Ganges Canal in the Kotwali Jwalapur area of Haridwar on Sunday. A huge number of villagers arrived on the spot following the accident.Ayush Aggarwal, Circle Officer, Sadar, said The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019