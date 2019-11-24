Maharashtra: NCP workers protest against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Sunday staged a protest against party leader Ajit Pawar after he joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra. Party workers raised slogans against Ajit Pawar and said that his decision to join BJP government was a betrayal of party workers trust.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The swearing-in ceremony took place soon after the revocation of president's rule in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, Fadnavis, Pawar and the Centre, as relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow-Governor's order on November 23, inviting Fadnavis to form the government and the letter of Fadnavis to the Governor claiming the majority. The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said that appropriate orders will be passed on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)