PM Modi's chest probably measures 65 inches, not 56: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his chest measures 65 inches and not 56 inches as people say.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Palamu (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 17:40 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally in Palamu, Jharkhand, on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his chest measures 65 inches and not 56 inches as people say. "In 2019 election, I was responsible for preparing election manifesto. I used to talk to the Prime Minister directly about these things and he said -- don't worry, we will fulfil everything," he said while addressing an election rally.

"Log Kehte Hain 56 Inch Kaa Seena Hai PM Ka/Mai Kehta Hun Kahin Mapne Me Gadbadi Ho Gayee Hogi/Wo 56 Ki Bajai Shayad 65 Inch Ka Hoga (People say PM's chest measures 56-inch. I say there must have been a mistake in measurement. The PM's chest probably measures 65 inches instead of 56 inches)," added Singh. The Defence Minister also lauded the NDA government at the Centre, saying that they abrogated Article 370 and 35 A without delay after it got the majority in Parliament.

"When we got a majority in Parliament, without any delay, we abrogated Article370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Now there will not be two Constitutions in India," he said. "There will be no different flag for Jammu and Kashmir. There will be only one Prime Minister in our country," he added.

As the crowd shouted the slogan of Jai Shri Ram, the Defence Minister took the opportunity to weigh in on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple. The Defence Minister said: "We always said that we would construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now the decks have been cleared for its construction. No power in the world can stop it."

He also reminded that the Central government abrogated the Triple Talaq Bill. Seeking to portray his party with strong anti-corruption credentials, the Defence Minister claimed that no one can accuse the Jharkhand government or the Central government of corruption.

The Defence Minister claimed that allegations regarding the purchase of Rafale aircraft have been punctured. Praising the Rafale fighter jet, the Defence Minister said: "Now there will be no need to enter Pakistan for killing the terrorist. The Pakistani terrorist camps can be destroyed while being in India itself by Rafale. This is the power India has acquired under the leadership of Modi jee."

The Defence Minister recalled the various welfare schemes of the state and Central government and stressed that the nation needs "strong leadership." Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

