Nadda highlights govt's work in Mithila region

BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday highlighted development works undertaken by the Union government in the Mithila region of Bihar and lauded its culture which, he said, needed to be preserved and promoted. Speaking at a programme organised by Akhil Bharatiya Mithila Sangh here, he said the Modi government is committed to promoting its culture.

He noted the central government has opened a centre to research 'makhana', a food item produced in the region, and is also working to develop the place where lord Ram's wife Sita is believed to have been born. As Union health minister he had started the process to open an AIIMS in Darbhanga in Bihar, he said.

The government is also working to open an airport in the region, he said. People from Mithila region live in large numbers in the national capital and political parties see them as an important voting bloc in the city which will go to the assembly polls early next year.

