BJP govt in Maha will prove majority

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP government in Maharashtra will prove its majority in the House. Speaking to reporters here on the birth centenary celebrations of RSS veteran Dattopant Thengadi, Maurya said, "The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena. The voters blessed the alliance, but the Shiv Sena betrayed. As a result, (NCP's)Ajit Pawar had to be taken on board."

The BJP government will prove its majority on the floor of the House in Maharashtra, he said. On the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, Maurya said, "The filing of the review petition will not have any effect on the construction of Ram temple."

On appointment of controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a consultative committee on defence, he said, "No one becomes tainted on the mere registration of a case. She is an elected representative of the people." Reacting to a statement of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that SP will contest the 2022 UP Assembly elections on its own, Maurya said, "When Buaa (apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati) and Babuaa (apparently referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) together could not stop the BJP, then he will not gain anything by contesting alone. BJP will register a comprehensive win in 2022 Assembly polls." PTI CORR NAV ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)