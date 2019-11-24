International Development News
Development News Edition

Namibia's ex-minister arrested, freed over fishing graft scandal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:55 IST
Namibia's ex-minister arrested, freed over fishing graft scandal
Image Credit: Flickr

A Namibian court on Sunday released an ex-minister after his arrest at the weekend following a Wikileaks report exposing alleged corruption in the fishing industry. Former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau was arrested on Saturday for corruption, but freed after anti-corruption agency lawyers admitted that there was an error in their arrest warrant.

The scandal surfaced during the last leg of campaigning for the presidential election on November 27, in which incumbent Hage Geingob is vying a second five-year term, but is facing discontent over the ailing economy despite being one of Africa's most resource-rich countries. Esau and justice minister Sakeus Shanghala resigned last week after they were named in documents published by Wikileaks in which Iceland-based multinational fishing company Samherji is suspected of bribing senior Namibian officials for continued access to the country's shores.

Court papers show that Esau was one of the key figures in the scandal involving N$150-million (US$10 million). In a statement on Saturday the Anti-Corruption Commission said its investigations have so far "proven that conspiracy, bribery, corruption, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion were committed".

"The cumulative evidence, either real or circumstantial, testifies to an apparent well calculated strategy meant to legalise a corruption scheme," it said. The state corruption watchdog said it established that an cooperation fisheries agreement entered between the Namibian government and neighbouring Angola in 2014 did not benefit the ordinary citizens or contribute to the economy.

Fishing is one of Namibia's key economic sectors, second only to mineral mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, becoming the 18th candidate to join a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican Presiden...

Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next Novembers U.S. election was back up 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race.The...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019