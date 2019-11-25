International Development News
Development News Edition

Israel first democracy to expel HRW staffer: director

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 02:16 IST
Israel first democracy to expel HRW staffer: director
Image Credit: Reuters

Israel is set to become the first democracy to expel a Human Rights Watch employee, its executive director Ken Roth said, denouncing the upcoming deportation of one of his staffers. US citizen Omar Shakir, the New York-based rights group's director for Israel and the Palestinian territories, is to be deported from Israel on Monday over his alleged support of a boycott of the Jewish state.

The expulsion would make Shakir the first person to be expelled from inside the country under a controversial 2017 law allowing the deportation of foreigners who support a boycott, according to authorities. HRW denies Shakir supports a boycott and accuses Israel of seeking to suppress criticism of its policies towards Palestinians.

"I cannot think of another democracy that has barred a Human Rights Watch researcher," Roth told AFP in Jerusalem on Sunday. Roth said countries including North Korea, Venezuela and Iran have expelled HRW researchers but no functioning democracy had taken such action.

"I think it demonstrates the increasingly constrained nature of Israeli democracy," Roth added. He said Israel, despite having elections and a free press, tries "as much as it can" to silence efforts "spotlighting the human rights violations at the heart of the oppressive, discriminatory occupation" of Palestinian land.

Shakir has been fighting a lengthy legal campaign against expulsion but earlier this month Israel's supreme court upheld the government's deportation order. Israel accuses him of supporting the banned Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for a broad-ranging embargo of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Israel sees the movement as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism -- a claim activists strongly deny. Supporters compare it to the economic isolation that helped bring down apartheid South Africa.

"All those who work against Israel must know that we will not let them live or work here," Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said earlier this month. The United Nations and European Union have criticised the expulsion and called on Israel to reverse course.

But the United States declined to do so, saying only it supported freedom of expression worldwide. Roth contended that US President Donald Trump's support for Israel's fellow right-wing government had emboldened it to crack down on human rights groups.

"It is hard to imagine Omar's deportation going ahead if the US government hadn't given a kind of implicit green light," he told AFP. The case against Shakir was initially based on statements he made in support of a boycott before taking up his post with HRW.

But the government case also highlighted work he has undertaken since joining HRW, including criticising Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Shakir told AFP he had not called for a boycott in his capacity as HRW's representative in Israel, but said that the rights group does not restrict free speech, including the right to call for a boycott.

"It is undeniable that boycotts around the world have led to changing unjust systems but Human Rights Watch doesn't take a position on them," he said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Backup QB Hodges rallies Steelers to 16-10 win over Bengals

Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph at quarterback in the second half Sunday and rallied the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory, keeping the Cincinnati Bengals winless on the season. Hodges was 5 of 11 for 118 yards and hit Ja...

Penny's big game helps Seahawks knock off Eagles

Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 on a windy Sunday afternoon. Seattles defense, without All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney because of a h...

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored 28 consecutive points to start the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win a row, all c...

Robinson leads Bears past struggling Giants

The Chicago Bears inept offense met the New York Giants pathetic defense Sunday at Soldier Field. But the Bears finally got the offense rolling in the third quarter to combine with another solid defensive effort, as Chicago improved to 5-6 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019