Opposition stall functioning of RS, House adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over developments in Maharashtra. Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet shouting anti-BJP slogans after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by opposition members under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue.

Naidu barred any comments made by opposition members to go on record but allowed Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who made a statement instead of raising a point of order. But an unrelenting opposition continued shouting slogans, leading to Naidu adjourning proceedings till 2 pm.

After listed papers were laid on the table of the House, opposition MPs were up on their feet raising slogans like "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra where the governor on Saturday administered oath to Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Naidu said he did not accept notices given by the Congress, DMK and Left members under Rule 267 as the matter was sub judice and conduct of a person in high office cannot be discussed without a substantive motion.

He said the House can discuss President's rule being imposed or revoked in a state only when a motion to that effect is brought before it. No such move is under consideration of the House, he said.

Naqvi said the Governor's decision can be discussed only through a substantive motion and no such motion has been brought by the opposition. He alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

He said NCP strongman Sharad Pawar risks getting run out on a slippery pitch. As the Opposition continued protests, Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2 pm..

