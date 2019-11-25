International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP will get befitting reply in Maha Assembly floor test: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:51 IST
BJP will get befitting reply in Maha Assembly floor test: Cong

The Congress on Monday said its alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena had the support of 154 MLAs and the BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. The assertion came minutes after the Supreme Court said it will give its order on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

Asserting that democracy was "murdered" in Maharashtra and the Constitution "trampled upon", Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said an "illegitimate government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar was formed. In a dramatic development, BJP's Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was sworn-in as his deputy on Saturday morning.

The move jolted the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena, who were giving final touches to government formation in the state, but rattled the NCP the most due to Ajit Pawar's rebellion. "We requested the Supreme Court that a floor test be ordered immediately so that it is proven that the majority is with the alliance formed for Maharashtra's development -- Congress-Sena-NCP. We showed the affidavits of 154 MLAs that clearly prove that the alliance has the majority," Surjewala told reporters.

He said the combine had the support of 48 NCP MLAs, 56 Sena MLAs, 44 lawmakers of the Congress and some independents, while asserting that the number of those supporting the alliance will go up when other "MLAs are freed from BJP's jail". "The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine believes that the people's mandate and democracy will win in Maharashtra. The BJP, Ajit Pawar and all such forces that have trampled upon democracy, kidnapped the mandate and insulted constitutional institutions will get a befitting reply in the floor test, when Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be shown the door by MLAs for not having majority," he said.

"We believe that the process will begin on Tuesday," Surjewala, flanked by senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Mukul Wasnik, said. Chavan said some NCP MLAs had signed at "two places", but the first signatures were taken without permission.

"Now they have given individual affidavits. There is no way but to go for a floor test. The only thing is that we want it in 24 hours and that the procedure followed in Karnataka and Uttarakhand should apply here as well," he said. "Why do they need time? Will horse-trading be allowed? We request the Supreme Court to order a floor test immediately. We hope that the court will give its verdict and a floor test will be ordered on Tuesday itself after the oaths of MLAs," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The Supreme Court will decide in light of laws and the Constitution whether the process of floor test be conducted by a pro-tem speaker or not. "We have kept our view that be it in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka or any other state, when such a situation arises, a pro-tem speaker presides over a vote of confidence," Chavan said.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by the Sena (56 MLAs), the NCP (54 MLAs) and the Congress (44 MLAs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt, Congress is murdering democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the state. Its the Congress that is murdering the democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Par...

Yediyurappa makes pitch for 'Congress-mukt Karnataka'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday pitched for Congress-mukt Karnataka to realise the BJPs national dream of Congress-mukt Bharat. If we have to make Congress-mukt Bharat then it should be Congress Mukt Karnataka first. It should beg...

UPDATE 1-Estonia ousts third far-right minister, coalition stays

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Monday he had sacked Rural Affairs Minister Mart Jarvik, a member of the ruling coalitions far-right EKRE party, saying he could no longer trust him. Jarvik was the third minister from EKRE to be d...

Recycling of Ships Bill introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to regulaterecycling of ships as per international standards wasintroduced in Lok Sabha on MondayThe Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by unionminister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by oppositionmembers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019