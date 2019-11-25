International Development News
RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:46 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over the political developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, the Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said discussion on the matter cannot be taken up as the matter is sub-judice. Citing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's statement earlier in the day, he said the House can discuss President's rule being imposed or revoked in a state only when a motion to that effect is brought before it.

"Honourable chairman has already clarified on the matter, so I cannot allow a discussion regarding the matter," Harivansh said. As per a ruling given by the Rajya Sabha chairman on April 24, 1989, the role of the governor in relation to a proclamation issued by the president under Article 356 can only be discussed when such a proclamation is laid before the House and becomes its property, he added.

"In the instant case of Maharashtra, the proclamation in question is still to be laid on the table of the House. However, as per media reports, the issuance of the proclamation is challenged in the Supreme Court and as such the matter becomes sub-judice. So it is clear," Harivansh said. Congress members asked that if the matter was sub-judice, then why was Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi allowed to speak on the matter in the House.

Naidu had earlier rejected notices by opposition members under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue and had adjourned the House till 2 pm. Naqvi in the morning session had said that the governor's decision could be discussed only through a substantive motion and no such motion has been

brought by the opposition. He had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

He said NCP strongman Sharad Pawar risked getting run out on a slippery pitch. Amid the din, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur introduced a proposal to withdraw the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, which was approved by the House.

As the opposition continued protests, Harivansh adjourned the House for the day.

