JD(S) moves EC against K'taka CM for urging people to vote for Lingayat candidate

Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allegedly urging people to vote only for Lingayat candidate.

While addressing a crowd in Gokak town of Belgaum district on Sunday, Yediyurappa had said, "If you want me to continue as the chief minister, you have to vote for a candidate from Lingayat community."

He had further urged Hindus to not vote for any other party candidate. (ANI)

