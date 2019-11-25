Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trump's resort

A Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sparking fears she could pose an intelligence threat. Yujing Zhang, 33, was found guilty of lying to a federal officer and trespassing by a U.S. District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale after a two-day trial in September. Media mogul Bloomberg enters U.S. presidential race, takes aim at Trump

Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of America's largest city, jumped into the race for the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination on Sunday as a moderate with deep pockets unabashedly aiming to beat fellow New Yorker Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Bloomberg's belated entry into the race - just three months before the first of the state-by-state party nominating contests - reflects his skepticism that any of the other 17 Democratic candidates can unseat the Republican president. White House to let peer review of Navy SEAL to proceed: official

The White House will not stop a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes from facing a peer review that may lead to his ouster from the elite force, according to a U.S. official who said the Navy was notified of the decision on Friday. The decision defuses, at least for now, a potential clash between President Donald Trump and top U.S. Navy officials planning to convene a panel to decide if Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher should remain a SEAL, or be stripped of the trident pin denoting membership in the group. Many Americans' Thanksgiving dream: a faux turkey in every pot

When American vegetarians, pescetarians and flexitarians sit down at the Thanksgiving table this week, there's one thing many agree they would be thankful for: a tasty, plant-based alternative to turkey. Wildly popular for their taste and texture, Impossible Burger, Beyond Burger and other plant-based alternatives have revolutionized the fake meat market, and now account for about 5 percent of U.S. meat purchases. Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November's U.S. election was back up to 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race. The billionaire businessman entered into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he was running to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election and rebuild America. Thrown from mall balcony, Minnesota boy now walks 'perfectly,' attends school

A little boy, critically injured when a stranger threw him off a balcony at a Minnesota mall last spring, is back in school and walking normally, after numerous surgeries, physical therapy and an outpouring of public support, according to a family friend. Landen Hoffman fell nearly 40 feet (12 meters) onto the concourse of the Mall of America in Bloomington last April when he was 5 years old. He was randomly picked up and thrown from the third floor by a man who police said was venting his anger. Senior Democrat says next step underway in Trump impeachment probe

Democratic U.S. lawmakers have begun the next step in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump - writing a report on their findings - but still could take more testimony and hold additional hearings, the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Sunday. Representative Adam Schiff, whose committee is leading the inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency, said the panel has started work on the report after two weeks of public hearings with testimony from current and former U.S. officials. The panel has held five public hearings and has no more scheduled. Thanksgiving travel: wicked weather, 'nothing worse than Wednesday'

A trio of wintry storms headed across the United States during the busy Thanksgiving travel period could mean jitters or joy for more than 55 million people on the roads, rails, waterways and in the air. The first of three storms predicted for the holiday week was headed for the U.S. Northeast on Sunday, with overnight accumulations of 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to make driving hazardous in northern New Hampshire and central and northern Maine, said National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Justice Ginsburg in hospital, but expected to be released soon

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a Maryland hospital after suffering from chills and a fever, but is expected to be released on Sunday, the Supreme Court said on Saturday. Ginsburg has faced several health scares over the past year, including in August, when she underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer. On Trump impeachment, divisions between urban and rural Democrats

First-term U.S. congresswoman Cynthia Axne, back home in her rural Iowa district for the Thanksgiving break, faced a room full of farmers on Saturday who made clear their opposition to the impeachment investigation of Republican President Donald Trump. Axne, 54, avoided any mention of impeachment until one of her constituents, a Democrat who voted for her, said he views the investigation as a waste of time and money: "Let's not vote for impeachment. Let's get stuff done. I'm sick of it!", he bellowed. Others nodded in agreement.

