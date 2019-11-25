Govt's claim of 95 pc rural households having access to toilets a 'propaganda spin': CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday hit out at the government over the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) survey which shows that only 71 per cent of rural households have access to toilets even as the Centre has claimed that the number is 95 per cent.

"Yet another propaganda spin of Modi government debunked. The latest NSO survey shows that as against the claim of 95 per cent toilet access in rural India only 71 per cent had. The definition of such access is also dubious. Major BJP ruled states showed large gaps," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

