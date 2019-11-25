BJP-NCP alliance in Maharashtra dubious deal: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday questioned the BJP-NCP alliance in Maharashtra and alleged that they had made a "dubious deal". The alliance is a result of "brazen horse trading", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

"With such dubious deal making and brazen horse trading, yet another reprieve of a day by the Supreme Court for the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly could have disastrous implications for democracy. Eternal vigilance is essential," he said. In the tweet, Yechury also tagged a news report on the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau closing its probe into nine cases of alleged corruption in irrigation projects in the state.

The bureau has clarified that none of them was linked to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

