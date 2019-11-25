Democracy is weakened when people's will is overturned: Ker CM

Amid the raging political row over the Maharashtra government formation still on, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said democracy of the country is weakened when the people's will, as expressed through elections, is overturned repeatedly. In his Constitution Day message, Vijayan said the attempts to "obliterate constitutional values will corrode the vitals of our nation" and asked the citizens to take up the responsibility to preserve and protect it.

"When majoritarian communal ideas are being imposed on the diverse Indian society, our secularism is eroded. When people's will as expressed through elections is overturned repeatedly, our democracy is weakened. Attempts to obliterate constitutional values will corrode the vitals of our nation," he said. The country emerged as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, a vision encapsulated in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

"When the policies of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation guide us, our socialist ideals are being thrown to the wind," he said. Vijayan, heading the Left Democratic Front government, expressed hope that this Constitution Day instills that spirit of duty in the people of the country, to ensure that the true spirit of the Constitution is upheld.

