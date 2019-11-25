Israeli attorney-general declines to recommend Netanyahu step aside

Israel's attorney-general does not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should step aside after being indicted in three corruption cases, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.

It said the statement came in response to queries lodged with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelbilt as to whether Netanyahu, who heads a caretaker cabinet after two inconclusive elections this year, should resign or take a leave of absence.

