Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra:

11.03 am: End of BJP's game, says NCP on Supreme Court's ruling over Maha political drama 11 am: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan says his party, Sena and NCP are satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

10.42 am: SC directs Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. 10.39 am: Floor test in Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be held on Wednesday: SC

9.14 am: In an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party lashes out at Maharashtra governor over the hush hush swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It said while one Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for freedom, the other one "hanged" democracy in the darkness of night.

