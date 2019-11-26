REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-LAM/ Humiliated at polls, Hong Kong's Lam acknowledges discontent with government

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by opposition, pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration, while appealing for an end to violent protests. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MCGAHN/ Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administration’s assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that “no one is above the law.” USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

U.S. House intelligence chairman says Trump impeachment report early next month WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will enter a new phase shortly after Congress returns to Washington next week when lawmakers issue a report that could lead to impeachment charges against the president, the head of the committee leading the probe said on Monday.

BUSINESS ALIBABA-LISTING-HONGKONG/

Alibaba in solid Hong Kong debut, trades at small premium to New York HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alibaba Group’s Hong Kong shares made a solid debut on Tuesday, trading 6.9% higher than their issue price and at a small premium to pricing in New York after marking the world’s largest stock sale this year.

MUSK-LAWSUIT/ Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s chief executive, Elon Musk, will testify in his own defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Musk’s lawyer said on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. ENTERTAINMENT

MOROCCO-RAPPER-TRIAL/ Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

RABAT (Reuters) - A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($103) for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom. SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/ WADA committee recommends four-year Russia Olympic ban

Russia should be hit with a four-year Olympic ban and barred from all world championships for the manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday. SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Olympique Lyonnais parent in talks to buy NWSL's Reign FC The owners of Olympique Lyonnais are in talks to buy National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Reign FC, according to the Washington State-based club, bringing added clout to the team amid an explosive year for U.S. women’s soccer.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-MICHEL/POLAND (TV) EU Council President-elect Charles Michel to visit Poland

EU Council President-elect Charles Michel meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw. 26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/DIRTSPOON (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - No money, no hope: S. Korea's 'Dirt Spoons' turn against Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is halfway through his term but struggles to show any accomplishment for his campaign pledge to improve social equality and help create a level playing field for the country’s underprivileged youth. The frustration is felt by the children of the working class and the poor, who feel they are up against such an insurmountable wall when it comes to their lack of social mobility that they have come to call themselves “dirt spoons,” as opposed to peers born to privilege backgrounds known as gold spoons. 27 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE TURKEY-SECURITY/USA

Turkey's Erdogan to make speech, chair security council meeting with focus on Syria, S-400s Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament and may comment on Monday's reports that Turkey was testing its Russian S-400 defence systems, which Washington wants Ankara to get rid of.

26 Nov 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA RBA Gov Lowe speaks in Sydney

Speech by Philip Lowe, RBA Governor, on Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas. Annual ABE Dinner, at Hilton Sydney 26 Nov 04:05 ET / 09:05 GMT

UBER-PRICING/CHICAGO (PIX) FOCUS-Uber’s carpool pricing strategy revealed by Chicago fare data

How much ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft charge customers throughout a day is one of the most closely held secrets in Silicon Valley. But a law in Chicago requiring the two companies to disclose fares shines a light on how the two so-called "unicorns" are trying to turn a profit for the first time. 26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC 26 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

26 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR

Former UAW official charged with embezzlement to appear in U.S. court A former United Auto Workers board member who was charged in September as part of a spreading U.S. corruption probe with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of rank-and-file members' dues was due to make his first court appearance in Detroit on Tuesday.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Fed Gov. Lael Brainard speaks in New York Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard speak on "Federal Reserve Framework Review of Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication" at New York Association for Business Economics Presentation of 2019 William F. Butler Award.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

