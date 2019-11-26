International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:35 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-LAM/ Humiliated at polls, Hong Kong's Lam acknowledges discontent with government

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by opposition, pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration, while appealing for an end to violent protests. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MCGAHN/ Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administration’s assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that “no one is above the law.” USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

U.S. House intelligence chairman says Trump impeachment report early next month WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will enter a new phase shortly after Congress returns to Washington next week when lawmakers issue a report that could lead to impeachment charges against the president, the head of the committee leading the probe said on Monday.

BUSINESS ALIBABA-LISTING-HONGKONG/

Alibaba in solid Hong Kong debut, trades at small premium to New York HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alibaba Group’s Hong Kong shares made a solid debut on Tuesday, trading 6.9% higher than their issue price and at a small premium to pricing in New York after marking the world’s largest stock sale this year.

MUSK-LAWSUIT/ Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s chief executive, Elon Musk, will testify in his own defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Musk’s lawyer said on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. ENTERTAINMENT

MOROCCO-RAPPER-TRIAL/ Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

RABAT (Reuters) - A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($103) for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom. SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/ WADA committee recommends four-year Russia Olympic ban

Russia should be hit with a four-year Olympic ban and barred from all world championships for the manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday. SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Olympique Lyonnais parent in talks to buy NWSL's Reign FC The owners of Olympique Lyonnais are in talks to buy National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Reign FC, according to the Washington State-based club, bringing added clout to the team amid an explosive year for U.S. women’s soccer.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHENZHEN (PIX) EXCLUSIVE: China has set up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison

Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said. 26 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-MICHEL/POLAND (TV) EU Council President-elect Charles Michel to visit Poland

EU Council President-elect Charles Michel meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw. 26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/DIRTSPOON (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - No money, no hope: S. Korea's 'Dirt Spoons' turn against Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is halfway through his term but struggles to show any accomplishment for his campaign pledge to improve social equality and help create a level playing field for the country’s underprivileged youth. The frustration is felt by the children of the working class and the poor, who feel they are up against such an insurmountable wall when it comes to their lack of social mobility that they have come to call themselves “dirt spoons,” as opposed to peers born to privilege backgrounds known as gold spoons. 27 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE TURKEY-SECURITY/USA

Turkey's Erdogan to make speech, chair security council meeting with focus on Syria, S-400s Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament and may comment on Monday's reports that Turkey was testing its Russian S-400 defence systems, which Washington wants Ankara to get rid of.

26 Nov 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA RBA Gov Lowe speaks in Sydney

Speech by Philip Lowe, RBA Governor, on Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas. Annual ABE Dinner, at Hilton Sydney 26 Nov 04:05 ET / 09:05 GMT

UBER-PRICING/CHICAGO (PIX) FOCUS-Uber’s carpool pricing strategy revealed by Chicago fare data

How much ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft charge customers throughout a day is one of the most closely held secrets in Silicon Valley. But a law in Chicago requiring the two companies to disclose fares shines a light on how the two so-called "unicorns" are trying to turn a profit for the first time. 26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC 26 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

26 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR

Former UAW official charged with embezzlement to appear in U.S. court A former United Auto Workers board member who was charged in September as part of a spreading U.S. corruption probe with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of rank-and-file members' dues was due to make his first court appearance in Detroit on Tuesday.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Fed Gov. Lael Brainard speaks in New York Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard speak on "Federal Reserve Framework Review of Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication" at New York Association for Business Economics Presentation of 2019 William F. Butler Award.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was ...

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

NHL roundup: Stars' 7th straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019