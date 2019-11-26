SC order of floor test in Maha assembly not a setback for party: BJP
The BJP on Tuesday said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety.
Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test on Wednesday is a "setback" to the BJP, asserting that "no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party".
Judicial orders only strengthen the Constitution, he added.
